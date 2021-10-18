Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $331,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $86.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

