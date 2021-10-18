North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.77 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.31.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

