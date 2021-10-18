NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMHLY remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,827. NMC Health has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm also focuses on the wholesale of pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment, cosmetics, and food. It operates through the Healthcare, and Distribution and Services segment. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, research and medical services, and retailing of medicines and drugs.

