NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMHLY remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,827. NMC Health has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
NMC Health Company Profile
