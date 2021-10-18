NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

