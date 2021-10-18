NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $609.95 or 0.00987506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00272426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00256140 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001189 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00036286 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars.

