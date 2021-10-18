Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,263,424 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of PG&E worth $28,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 92.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PG&E by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,583,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PG&E by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,037,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.20 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

