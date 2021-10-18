Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 132,084 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,084 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

