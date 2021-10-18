Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.65.

Shares of NFLX opened at $628.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $580.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

