Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $720.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $620.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $642.65.

NFLX stock opened at $628.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

