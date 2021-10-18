Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post sales of $154.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.80 million and the lowest is $149.50 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $688.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $729.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $654.40 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $769.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 810,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,097,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

