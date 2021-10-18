Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Natixis reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,834 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,499. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

