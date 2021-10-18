Natixis Sells 7,111 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,612,000.

A opened at $153.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

