Natixis Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -695.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

