Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE BAH opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

