Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$17.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.
MTL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.25. 202,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,708. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.11.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
