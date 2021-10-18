Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$17.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.

MTL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.25. 202,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,708. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.11.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

