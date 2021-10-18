Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

RWEOY traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $37.27. 31,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,427. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

