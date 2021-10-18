Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

