Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Short Interest Up 41.7% in September

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MOBQ remained flat at $$7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Mobiquity Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 221.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,321.54%.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

