Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Up 56.9% in September

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the September 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT remained flat at $$9.58 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

