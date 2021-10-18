Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $200.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

