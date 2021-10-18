Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.88

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 2024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

