Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 5.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 21,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 297,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get Merus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 209,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.