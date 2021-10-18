Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Up 51.4% in September

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,010,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MAXD stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Max Sound has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About Max Sound
