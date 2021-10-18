Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Up 51.4% in September

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,010,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MAXD stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Max Sound has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Max Sound alerts:

About Max Sound

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.