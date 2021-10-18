Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. Matson has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $91.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

