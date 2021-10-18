Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Materialise in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $20.73 on Monday. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

