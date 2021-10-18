Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce sales of $238.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.10 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $216.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $938.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.10 million to $942.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 382,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,453. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

