Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $10,745,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 111,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

