Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 454,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

