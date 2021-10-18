Mackay Shields LLC Sells 61,408 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,408 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after acquiring an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,932,000 after acquiring an additional 580,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.