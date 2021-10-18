Mackay Shields LLC Sells 228,766 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,766 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PPL by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,512,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,607,000 after purchasing an additional 672,579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PPL by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,137,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,746,000 after purchasing an additional 182,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,219,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

