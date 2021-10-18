Mackay Shields LLC Sells 18,643 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. Natixis raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $182.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

