Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $69.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 874.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lyft by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.