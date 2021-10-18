Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

FTMNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.