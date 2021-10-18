Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LONCF stock remained flat at $$0.59 during trading hours on Monday. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

