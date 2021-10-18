Lisk Price Reaches $3.35 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00005441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $432.12 million and approximately $29.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00045218 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001471 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

