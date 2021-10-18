Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $29.73 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

