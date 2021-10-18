Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 1,789 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $183.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $131.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.