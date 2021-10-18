Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.