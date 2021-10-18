Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.17.

FTNT opened at $315.29 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average of $255.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

