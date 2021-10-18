Lincoln National Corp Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 32,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,425,087 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 260,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,630 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,644 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.