Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $97.60 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

