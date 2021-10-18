Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 1,590 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,123,000. Himension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $14,510,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

