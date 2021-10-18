Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 4.79% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of PSMR stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

