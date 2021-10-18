Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

