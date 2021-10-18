Lincoln National Corp Acquires 696 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

