Lightning (LIGHT) Hits Market Cap of $48.81 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $48.81 million and $1.07 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00198149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

