LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.75-5.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.64.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $145.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.24. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $133.74 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.