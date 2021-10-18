Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.85. 61,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

