Lcnb Corp Sells 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 100.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,052 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 196,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $212.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.