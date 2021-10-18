Lcnb Corp Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

